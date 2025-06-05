Foreigner defaces Chiang Mai temple wall

(Photo supplied)

Police are searching for a foreign man who spray-painted graffiti on the historic wall of Wat Lam Chang, a centuries-old temple in Chiang Mai’s old city, after the culprit reportedly left the northern province by air.

According to the abbot, the temple’s outer wall on Ratchapakhinai Road was found defaced with black spray paint around midnight. The damage included English-language text and a house motif, sprayed near a mural of an elephant created by a local artist.

Wat Lam Chang has been targeted by vandals multiple times in recent years. The temple has spent significant sums of money repainting the walls and previously offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of offenders. Surveillance cameras were recently installed around the temple in response to repeated incidents.

CCTV footage and evidence provided by nearby residents identified the latest perpetrator as a foreign man who arrived alone on a motorcycle. Police investigations later confirmed the suspect is a US tourist who has since left Chiang Mai by plane.

Authorities are coordinating with immigration officials to track the man.