Foreigner defaces Chiang Mai temple wall
published : 5 Jun 2025 at 07:55
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Police are searching for a foreign man who spray-painted graffiti on the historic wall of Wat Lam Chang, a centuries-old temple in Chiang Mai’s old city, after the culprit reportedly left the northern province by air.
According to the abbot, the temple’s outer wall on Ratchapakhinai Road was found defaced with black spray paint around midnight. The damage included English-language text and a house motif, sprayed near a mural of an elephant created by a local artist.
Wat Lam Chang has been targeted by vandals multiple times in recent years. The temple has spent significant sums of money repainting the walls and previously offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of offenders. Surveillance cameras were recently installed around the temple in response to repeated incidents.
CCTV footage and evidence provided by nearby residents identified the latest perpetrator as a foreign man who arrived alone on a motorcycle. Police investigations later confirmed the suspect is a US tourist who has since left Chiang Mai by plane.
Authorities are coordinating with immigration officials to track the man.
Vocabulary
- abbot (noun): the head monk at a temple - เจ้าอาวาส
- deface: to damage the appearance of something especially by drawing or writing on it or changing information in a damaging way - ทำให้มีรอยตำหนิ, ทำให้เสียโฉม, ขีดเขียนจนเสีย
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- motif: a shape or pattern that is repeated in a design or decoration; an idea, subject or pattern that is frequently repeated - แม่ลาย
- mural: a painting, usually a large one, done on a wall, sometimes on an outside wall of a building - จิตรกรรมฝาผนัง
- perpetrator: someone who has committed a crime, or a violent or harmful act - ผู้ก่อการ
- reward: money that someone receives for finding and returning something or for helping the police - รางวัล
- spray: very small drops of a liquid that are sent through the air; to cover somebody/something with very small drops of a liquid that are forced out of a container or sent through the air - ละอองน้ำ, น้ำที่กระเซ็นเป็นฝอย ฉีด; พ่น
- surveillance camera: a camera kept in a place to record what happens there, especially criminal activity - กล้องวงจรปิดเพื่อรักษาการความปลอดภัย
- vandal (noun): a person who deliberately destroys or damages public property - ผู้ทำลายทรัพย์สินโดยเฉพาะของรัฐอย่างไร้เหตุผล
- Keywords
- Chiang Mai
- Temple
- Graffiti
- deface