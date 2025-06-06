Fraud suspect jumps from window of Pattaya police station
published : 6 Jun 2025 at 07:14
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Chinese fraud suspect remains at large after jumping from a second-floor window at the Pattaya police station.
Immigration police apprehended Li Jian, 38, at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok as he was boarding an AirAsia flight to Da Nang in Vietnam on Wednesday.
Mr Li was wanted on an arrest warrant issued that same day in Pattaya, following a complaint lodged by a Chinese compatriot.
An investigation found that the complainant and Mr Li were friends. Mr Li reportedly offered to exchange Chinese yuan in return for cryptocurrency. The friend then transferred cryptocurrency equivalent to 1.26 million baht, in exchange for 178,000 yuan.
However, Mr Li did not transfer the Chinese currency to the victim as promised, prompting the latter to file a complaint with Pattaya police.
After the arrest at the airport, immigration officers handed over Mr Li to Pattaya City police station.
While being questioned on the second floor of the station, Mr Li escaped by jumping out of a window.
He was reportedly injured from the fall but managed to flee. Police have launched a manhunt.
Vocabulary
- apprehended (verb): caught; arrested; caught by the police - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- arrest warrant: a document signed by a judge allowing police to arrest someone - หมายจับ
- at large: not having been caught by the police - ลอยนวล, ยังไม่ถูกจับกุม
- compatriot: a person who is from the same country as you are - คนชาติเดียวกัน
- complainant: a person who makes a formal complaint in a court of law - ผู้ร้อง(ทุกข์),โจทก์,ผู้ฟ้องร้อง
- cryptocurrency (noun): one of a number of currencies used as digital cash without involving the banking system -
- flee: to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger - หนี อพยพ
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- immigration police: the police agency dealing with people entering and leaving the country - สำนักงานตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- latter: used for referring to the second of two people, things, or groups that have just been mentioned - อันหลัง,ครึ่งหลัง,ส่วนที่สอง
- manhunt: an organised search for a person, especially a criminal - การล่าหัว การตามล่าจับกุม
- question (verb): when the police asks a person questions in the investigation of a crime -
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- transfer: moving someone or something from one place, vehicle, person or group to another - การย้าย
- Keywords
- Thailand
- Chinese
- fraud
- escape
- Pattaya police