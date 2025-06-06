Fraud suspect jumps from window of Pattaya police station

Immigration police question Li Jian, 38, a Chinese national wanted for fraud, after he was arrested at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday. He was later handed over to police in Pattaya, where he escaped during questioning. (Photo: Don Mueang Airport Immigration Division 2)

A Chinese fraud suspect remains at large after jumping from a second-floor window at the Pattaya police station.

Immigration police apprehended Li Jian, 38, at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok as he was boarding an AirAsia flight to Da Nang in Vietnam on Wednesday.

Mr Li was wanted on an arrest warrant issued that same day in Pattaya, following a complaint lodged by a Chinese compatriot.

An investigation found that the complainant and Mr Li were friends. Mr Li reportedly offered to exchange Chinese yuan in return for cryptocurrency. The friend then transferred cryptocurrency equivalent to 1.26 million baht, in exchange for 178,000 yuan.

However, Mr Li did not transfer the Chinese currency to the victim as promised, prompting the latter to file a complaint with Pattaya police.

After the arrest at the airport, immigration officers handed over Mr Li to Pattaya City police station.

While being questioned on the second floor of the station, Mr Li escaped by jumping out of a window.

He was reportedly injured from the fall but managed to flee. Police have launched a manhunt.