Fire breaks out at Bangkok condo construction site
published : 6 Jun 2025 at 08:08
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A fire erupted at a condominium tower under construction in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 12.20pm at a site in Lat Phrao Soi 8. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began efforts to control the blaze.
Initial reports indicated a large amount of smoke, raising concerns that some people might be trapped inside the building.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and checking for any casualties. As of the latest update, there were no confirmed injuries or fatalities, but officials have not ruled out the possibility of people being inside the structure at the time of the incident.
The building, still under construction, posed challenges for emergency responders due to its incomplete infrastructure. Firefighters were seen using ladders and hoses to access upper floors and contain the flames.
Vocabulary
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- blaze: a fire - เพลิง
- casualty (noun): victim; someone/ something that has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a bad event such as a disaster or crime (casualties: the number of dead or injured) - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย; จำนวนคนตายหรือได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- challenge: something that needs a lot of skill, energy, and determination to deal with or achieve - สิ่งที่ท้าทาย, การท้าทาย
- fatality: a death caused by an illness, accident, crime or war - การเสียชีวิต
- firefighter: a person who puts out fires as their job - นักดับเพลิง
- responder (noun): someone who answer a question or does something in reaction to something that has happened - ผู้ตอบ,ผู้โต้ตอบ,ผู้ตอบสนอง
- ruled out: stopped considering this as a possibility - ประกาศว่าเป็นสิ่งที่เป็นไปไม่ได้
- smoke: dirty air that comes from burning or factory pollution, for example - ควัน
- Keywords
- condominium
- fire
- lat phrao
- chatuchak
- Bangkok