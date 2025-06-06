Fire breaks out at Bangkok condo construction site

Smoke pours from the condo construction site in Lat Phrao Soi 8 in Chatuchak district on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

A fire erupted at a condominium tower under construction in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12.20pm at a site in Lat Phrao Soi 8. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began efforts to control the blaze.

Initial reports indicated a large amount of smoke, raising concerns that some people might be trapped inside the building.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and checking for any casualties. As of the latest update, there were no confirmed injuries or fatalities, but officials have not ruled out the possibility of people being inside the structure at the time of the incident.

The building, still under construction, posed challenges for emergency responders due to its incomplete infrastructure. Firefighters were seen using ladders and hoses to access upper floors and contain the flames.