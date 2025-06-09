Koh Phangan DJ arrested with cocaine
published : 9 Jun 2025 at 08:03
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
A Russian man, 37, was arrested on Koh Phangan island on Saturday evening with packets of cocaine and ketamine.
Police said that the man, a well-known DJ on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui islands, was arrested in a sting operation at the Hua Thian pier in tambon Ban Tai at 7pm on Saturday.
Police found that the foreigner had packets containing 3.32 grammes of cocaine and 2.04g of ketamine, an electronic cigarette and 13,000 baht in cash.
Police quoted the Russian man as saying that he was a well-known DJ on both southern tourist islands and bought drugs from a Telegram chat app user named Coco Islands.
Police said they contacted the foreigner through the latter’s WhatsApp contact.
Vocabulary
- cocaine: (or coke) an illegal drug used as a stimulant -
- ketamine (noun): a drug that causes a lack of feeling in the body -
- latter: used for referring to the second of two people, things, or groups that have just been mentioned - อันหลัง,ครึ่งหลัง,ส่วนที่สอง
- packet: a small paper or cardboard container in which a number of small objects are kept or sold - ห่อของเล็กๆ
- pier: a platform sticking out into water which people walk along or use when getting onto or off boats - ท่าเรือชนิดยื่นออกไปในน้ำ, สะพานที่ยื่นออกไปในน้ำ
- quote: to repeat the words that someone else has said or written - ยกคำพูดมา
- sting operation: an action by police to catch criminals by tricking them, e.g. by pretending to buy illegal drugs -