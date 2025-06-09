Koh Phangan DJ arrested with cocaine

Police examine drugs seized from a Russian man when he was arrested on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Saturday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

A Russian man, 37, was arrested on Koh Phangan island on Saturday evening with packets of cocaine and ketamine.

Police said that the man, a well-known DJ on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui islands, was arrested in a sting operation at the Hua Thian pier in tambon Ban Tai at 7pm on Saturday.

Police found that the foreigner had packets containing 3.32 grammes of cocaine and 2.04g of ketamine, an electronic cigarette and 13,000 baht in cash.

Police quoted the Russian man as saying that he was a well-known DJ on both southern tourist islands and bought drugs from a Telegram chat app user named Coco Islands.

Police said they contacted the foreigner through the latter’s WhatsApp contact.