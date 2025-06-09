Heavy rain, flood risks in Thailand as monsoon intensifies
published : 9 Jun 2025 at 08:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Puriward Sinthopnumchai
Increased rainfall is forecast across Thailand until June 12, with heavy downpours mainly along the Andaman Coast and in the East, the Meteorological Department reported on Saturday.
The North, the upper Northeast and Greater Bangkok will see more rain, while the southern region may experience temporary decreases.
Residents are advised to stay alert for flash floods, runoff and rainfall accumulation.
Maritime conditions are expected to worsen, with strong winds and high waves in the Andaman Sea. Small boats in the upper Andaman should remain ashore.
From June 13 to 21, thunderstorms will continue in upper Thailand, while rainfall in the South is likely to decline.
The weather bureau said the forecast is subject to change and urges the public to stay updated.
Vocabulary
- accumulation: increasing over time as more and more is added - การเก็บสะสม, การพอกพูน, การรวมตัวกันมากขึ้น, การเพิ่มจำนวนมากขึ้น,
- ashore: on land; towards, onto or on land, having come from an area of water such as the sea or a river - บนบก, เทียบฝั่ง, เกยฝั่ง
- decline: to become less or worse - ลดลง
- decrease (noun): the process of reducing something or the amount that something is reduced by - การลดลง, การตกลง, การน้อยลง
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- intensify: to get stronger - เข้มข้นขึ้น
- maritime: connected with human activity at sea; near the sea or coast - ทางทะเล, เกี่ยวกับทะเล
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้ที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก