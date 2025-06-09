Heavy rain, flood risks in Thailand as monsoon intensifies

Image analysis based on model results from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). (Images via Meteorological Department)

Increased rainfall is forecast across Thailand until June 12, with heavy downpours mainly along the Andaman Coast and in the East, the Meteorological Department reported on Saturday.

The North, the upper Northeast and Greater Bangkok will see more rain, while the southern region may experience temporary decreases.

Residents are advised to stay alert for flash floods, runoff and rainfall accumulation.

Maritime conditions are expected to worsen, with strong winds and high waves in the Andaman Sea. Small boats in the upper Andaman should remain ashore.

From June 13 to 21, thunderstorms will continue in upper Thailand, while rainfall in the South is likely to decline.

The weather bureau said the forecast is subject to change and urges the public to stay updated.