French man arrested in Pattaya denies child-sex charge
published : 10 Jun 2025 at 08:04
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A 44-year-old French man has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly paying for sex with a 13-year-old girl in the northeastern province of Nong Khai.
Police said the suspect was arrested in a room at the Pattaya Plaza Condotel on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 59 about 1pm on Sunday.
The man was wanted after he allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl at a hotel room in Nong Khai.
According to police, the girl was a victim of forced prostitution, sold when she visited her mother, who worked at a beer bar in Nong Khai.
The man denied the charge.
Vocabulary
- allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่กล่าวหา
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- denied (verb): said that something is not true or did not happen - ปฏิเสธ
- forced: making someone do something that they don't want to do - บังคับ
- prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
Do you like the content of this article?