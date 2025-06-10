BangkokPost.com

French man arrested in Pattaya denies child-sex charge

published : 10 Jun 2025 at 08:04

Police arrest the suspect in his room in Pattaya on Sunday afternoon. (Photo supplied)
A 44-year-old French man has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly paying for sex with a 13-year-old girl in the northeastern province of Nong Khai.

Police said the suspect was arrested in a room at the Pattaya Plaza Condotel on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 59 about 1pm on Sunday.

The man was wanted after he allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl at a hotel room in Nong Khai.

According to police, the girl was a victim of forced prostitution, sold when she visited her mother, who worked at a beer bar in Nong Khai.

The man denied the charge.

Vocabulary

  • allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่กล่าวหา
  • charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
  • denied (verb): said that something is not true or did not happen - ปฏิเสธ
  • forced: making someone do something that they don't want to do - บังคับ
  • prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
  • suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
