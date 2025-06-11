Chinese visitor's video claims 'special connection' in Immigration
published : 11 Jun 2025 at 08:04
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
Immigration police were hunting down a Chinese visitor who posted a video online claiming a "special connection" that allowed foreigners to work in Thailand without a visa.
The claim was made in a video posted by a Chinese visitor following an immigration officer he said held onto his passport at Suvarnabhumi airport.
A message in Chinese was attached to the video.
Immigration translated the message into Thai, saying it said, "working in Thailand without a visa requires a connection in the Immigration Bureau".
Immigration officials said the video was taken in the immigration hall at Suvarnabhumi airport.
The officer in the video was Pol Capt Eknarin Chantamatornpassakul, an inspector of immigration.
He said a Chinese tourist had asked him to help him fill in a digital arrival card and speed up the immigration process, saying he had already been delayed by the digital arrival card process.
Pol Capt Eknarin had helped the visitor and led the man to a normal immigration booth. The inspector said he gave sincere help to the visitor and was unaware that the man took the video behind his back and made such a defamatory post.
Pol Capt Eknarin has filed a formal complaint and immigration police were hunting down the Chinese man, who would be deported and blacklisted.
Vocabulary
- blacklist (verb): to put the name of a person, a company, a product or a country on a blacklist (a list of the names of people, companies, products or countries that an organization or a government considers unacceptable and that must be avoided) - ใส่ในบัญชีรายชื่อของคนที่ทำไม่ดี
- claim (noun): saying that something is true although it has not been proved and other people may not believe it - ข้ออ้าง ข้อกล่าวหา
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- connection: a relationship between people or groups - ความสัมพันธ์
- defamatory: saying or writing something bad about someone that is not true and makes other people have a bad opinion of them - ทำลายชื่อเสียง
- deport: to send someone out of a country, usually because they do not have a legal right to be there - เนรเทศออกจากประเทศ, ส่งตัวกลับประเทศ
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- inspector: an officer of middle rank in the police force - สารวัตร
- process: a series of things that happen, especially ones that result in natural changes - ขบวนการ, ,การเปลี่ยนแปลง
- sincere (adj): (of a person, feelings or behaviour) not pretending or lying; honest - จริงใจ, ตรงไปตรงมา