Chinese visitor's video claims 'special connection' in Immigration

A still from the visitor's video

Immigration police were hunting down a Chinese visitor who posted a video online claiming a "special connection" that allowed foreigners to work in Thailand without a visa.

The claim was made in a video posted by a Chinese visitor following an immigration officer he said held onto his passport at Suvarnabhumi airport.

A message in Chinese was attached to the video.

Immigration translated the message into Thai, saying it said, "working in Thailand without a visa requires a connection in the Immigration Bureau".

Immigration officials said the video was taken in the immigration hall at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The officer in the video was Pol Capt Eknarin Chantamatornpassakul, an inspector of immigration.

He said a Chinese tourist had asked him to help him fill in a digital arrival card and speed up the immigration process, saying he had already been delayed by the digital arrival card process.

Pol Capt Eknarin had helped the visitor and led the man to a normal immigration booth. The inspector said he gave sincere help to the visitor and was unaware that the man took the video behind his back and made such a defamatory post.

Pol Capt Eknarin has filed a formal complaint and immigration police were hunting down the Chinese man, who would be deported and blacklisted.