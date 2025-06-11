'Dead man' floating in canal makes dramatic recovery

The "dead man" lying with his head barely above water, floating in the canal. (Photo: FM91)

Rescue workers called to remove the body of a dead man found floating in a canal received a shock when the corpse suddenly cried, "Help me!".

Police and rescuers responded on Wednesday to a report of a body seen floating beneath a bridge over Khlong Lamphu in tambon Lamphu, Bang Bua Thong district.

The report came from a local resident who had been fishing with a friend and spotted what appeared to be a dead man in the water. The body was floating motionless, his head resting against a large concrete block near the canal's edge.

On arrival, rescuers saw wounds and blood on the man's face and nose, reinforcing the belief he was deceased.

They began preparations to recover the body. One officer used a stick to move the concrete block. That’s when the unexpected happened - the dead man suddenly came alive and cried out, “Help me!”

Visibly shocked, the rescuers quickly pulled the man safely out of the water.

Safely back on land, the man said his name was Kosem, and he was around 70 years old. He told them he had fainted while walking home and accidentally fell into the canal.

He was taken to hospital for a physical examination.