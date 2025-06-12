Bangkok minimarts raided for selling unlicensed drugs
published : 12 Jun 2025 at 07:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Five employees were arrested and more than 5,000 unlicensed drugs and herbal products seized during a police-led raid on six Bangkok minimarts, some of which employed migrant workers as pharmacists.
Police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials inspected the minimarts in the Pratunam and Chatuchak areas on Wednesday following complaints about sales of medicines and herbal products without FDA approval.
The inspection found a large quantity of unregistered medicines and herbal products displayed for sale at six minimarts. None had licences to sell such products, nor did they have certified pharmacists on duty.
The arresting team seized a total of 5,382 items, covering 351 types of unlicensed medicines and herbal products from the six stores. Five employees — two Thais, two Myanmar nationals and one Lao — were arrested.
Vocabulary
- approval: official permission - การอนุมัต
- certified: having a document confirming that someone or something meets a necessary standard - ที่มีการรับรอง
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- herbal: made with herbs, plants normally used as a medicine or for adding flavour to food - สมุนไพร
- inspection: an official process of checking that things are in the correct condition or that people are doing what they should - การตรวจสอบตรวจตรา
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- migrant worker: someone who travels to another place or country in order to find work - คนงานต่างถิ่น
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- pharmacist: someone whose job is to prepare medicines for sale in a shop or in a hospital. A pharmacist’s shop is called a pharmacist, a pharmacist’s, or a pharmacy - เภสัชกร
- unlicensed: not having a license or the correct papers to do something - ไม่ได้ตีทะเบียน, นอกกฎหมาย
- unregistered: not having a license or the correct papers to do something - ไม่ได้ตีทะเบียน
- Keywords
- Minimarts
- unlicensed drugs
- pharmacists
- FDA
- Bangkok