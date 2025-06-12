Bangkok minimarts raided for selling unlicensed drugs

Police officers and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials inspect a minimart in Bangkok and talk to an employee after receiving complaints about illegal sales of medicines and herbal products. (Photo: FDA Thai)

Five employees were arrested and more than 5,000 unlicensed drugs and herbal products seized during a police-led raid on six Bangkok minimarts, some of which employed migrant workers as pharmacists.

Police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials inspected the minimarts in the Pratunam and Chatuchak areas on Wednesday following complaints about sales of medicines and herbal products without FDA approval.

The inspection found a large quantity of unregistered medicines and herbal products displayed for sale at six minimarts. None had licences to sell such products, nor did they have certified pharmacists on duty.

The arresting team seized a total of 5,382 items, covering 351 types of unlicensed medicines and herbal products from the six stores. Five employees — two Thais, two Myanmar nationals and one Lao — were arrested.