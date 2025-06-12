Thailand hopes for direct US flights

(Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand will accelerate its efforts to establish direct flight routes between Thailand and the United States, says Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Currently, no airline, including Thai Airways International, offers a non-stop service between Thailand and the United States.

THAI once operated Bangkok–Los Angeles and Bangkok–New York services but they were suspended in 2015 after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Thailand’s aviation safety rating to Category 2.

The FAA in April this year reinstated Category 1 status. leading Mr Suriya to ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to work to enable the launch of direct air routes.

THAI has done studies but concluded non-stop US routes are not economically viable, due to high fuel costs, aircraft limitations and low cargo revenue. Instead, the airline plans to use partners like United, Delta and others to serve the US market.

Also, talks are under way with United Airlines, which has expressed interest in establishing a direct Bangkok–Los Angeles service. Negotiations are also ongoing regarding foreign air operator permissions for US carriers seeking to enter the Thai market.