Drug packages burst inside man’s body at Bangkok airport

An officer empties methamphetamine pills from a bag retrieved from the body of a passenger who was rushed from Don Mueang airport to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital early Wednesday. (Photo: สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหัวหมาก Facebook page)

An Austrian man is in hospital after surgery to remove three drug packages that had burst inside his intestines at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.

The man was rushed from the airport to a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday after suffering convulsions and severe abdominal pain. Medical examinations revealed three packages, one of which had ruptured, in his intestines.

The man, identified as Wolfgang Gantner, 43, was admitted to the emergency room. A CT scan detected several round objects inside his intestines. The objects were suspected to be illicit drugs.

Police were notified and confirmed that the 255 red pills recovered were methamphetamine tablets.

The man was unconscious and awaiting surgery when authorities seized the drugs as evidence.

Police are handling the case and will proceed with legal action against the suspect.

The incident highlights the ongoing use of drug mule methods, where traffickers swallow drug packages to smuggle narcotics, risking serious health consequences if the packages break inside the body.