Drug packages burst inside man’s body at Bangkok airport
published : 12 Jun 2025 at 13:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
An Austrian man is in hospital after surgery to remove three drug packages that had burst inside his intestines at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.
The man was rushed from the airport to a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday after suffering convulsions and severe abdominal pain. Medical examinations revealed three packages, one of which had ruptured, in his intestines.
The man, identified as Wolfgang Gantner, 43, was admitted to the emergency room. A CT scan detected several round objects inside his intestines. The objects were suspected to be illicit drugs.
Police were notified and confirmed that the 255 red pills recovered were methamphetamine tablets.
The man was unconscious and awaiting surgery when authorities seized the drugs as evidence.
Police are handling the case and will proceed with legal action against the suspect.
The incident highlights the ongoing use of drug mule methods, where traffickers swallow drug packages to smuggle narcotics, risking serious health consequences if the packages break inside the body.
Vocabulary
- abdominal (adj): involving the part of your body between your chest and legs which contains your stomach and other organs - ช่องท้อง (ช่องพระนาภี)
- burst: to break open suddenly because there is too much pressure inside or against - โพล่ง, แตก, ระเบิด
- convulsion: when the body shakes violently with big movements, because of sickness or medical condition - การสั่นอย่างรุนแรง
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- intestine: the long tube in your body that processes food and carries waste out of your body - ลำไส้
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- mule (noun): (slang) a person who is paid to take drugs illegally from one country to another -
- package: the paper that a product is covered with in the store before it is sold, container, pack, packet - หีบห่อ, สัมภาระ, ภาชนะบรรจุ
- rupture: to be broken or burst apart - แตก, ฉีกขาด, แตกออก,
- trafficker: someone in the business of buying and selling things illegally or of illegally transporting people for work in other countries or areas - ผู้ลักลอบค้าสินค้าผิดกฎหมายหรือลักลอบขายแรงงานผิดกฎหมาย
