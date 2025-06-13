China-only livestreamers busted at Bangkok mall
published : 13 Jun 2025 at 07:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Police have arrested a group of Chinese and Thai nationals who set up a livestreaming operation in a shop at a Bangkok mall to sell unlicensed Thai products exclusively to Chinese people, generating at least 30 million baht per day.
The suspects included Chinese nationals who held tourist visas as well as Thais, according to the Immigration Bureau.
They were arrested inside a shop on the second floor of the mall on Ratchadaphisek Road.
The shop was a large space, with many advertising posters for Thai products, such as herbal shampoo and soap, on the wall. There was also a sign reading “For VIP customers only. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
At the back, police found a makeshift studio that was used for livestreaming.
The arrest was prompted by complaints about a group that had been going live online, advertising and selling Thai products that were not up to standard.
The group used a Chinese IP address so that their programmes were accessible only to customers in China, police said.
Chinese influencers were also hired to appear live to promote the products.
The livestreaming operation was popular in China, with daily turnover estimated at 30 million baht, police said.
Police said checks by the Ministry of Public Health found some of the products had no registration numbers and some had numbers that did not match official ones.
Vocabulary
- accessible: that can be reached, entered, used, seen, etc - ที่สามารถเข้าได้
- busted: arrested, especially for offences relating to drugs, gambling, etc. - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- inconvenience: an annoying problem or situation, especially one that forces you to make an extra effort to do something - ความไม่สะดวกสบาย ความลำบาก
- makeshift: used temporarily for a particular purpose - ซึ่งทดแทนชั่วคราว, สำหรับใช้ชั่วคราว
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- standard: a (high) level of quality - มาตรฐาน
- studio: music recording studio - ห้องอัดเสียง
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- turnover (noun): the total value of goods and services sold by a company during a period of time - จำนวนซื้อขาย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง