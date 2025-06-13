Bangkok student in hospital after 200-squat punishment

Photo: Pixabay

A Bangkok high school student is being treated in hospital for a serious muscle breakdown after a teacher punished him for late homework submission by making him do 200 squats in a row.

According to local media reports, the student initially experienced leg pain, which worsened over three to four days after the incident. He also developed dark-coloured urine, prompting an urgent visit to the hospital.

Doctors found he had a condition caused by severe muscle injury or overexertion, leading to muscle cell death and release of toxins into the bloodstream. This can cause kidney failure and even death if untreated.

Fortunately, the student’s kidney damage was not severe, but doctors are monitoring him closely and considering dialysis if necessary.

A doctor said that such harsh physical punishments should no longer occur in modern times, whether in schools or military settings.

The incident has led to widespread discussion on social media, where many users criticised the common practice in Thailand of making students do hundreds of squats as punishment.

The school has been instructed to investigate the incident and take disciplinary action if the teacher is found guilty of misconduct. The student’s family reportedly do not intend to take legal action.