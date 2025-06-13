Bangkok student in hospital after 200-squat punishment
published : 13 Jun 2025 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Bangkok high school student is being treated in hospital for a serious muscle breakdown after a teacher punished him for late homework submission by making him do 200 squats in a row.
According to local media reports, the student initially experienced leg pain, which worsened over three to four days after the incident. He also developed dark-coloured urine, prompting an urgent visit to the hospital.
Doctors found he had a condition caused by severe muscle injury or overexertion, leading to muscle cell death and release of toxins into the bloodstream. This can cause kidney failure and even death if untreated.
Fortunately, the student’s kidney damage was not severe, but doctors are monitoring him closely and considering dialysis if necessary.
A doctor said that such harsh physical punishments should no longer occur in modern times, whether in schools or military settings.
The incident has led to widespread discussion on social media, where many users criticised the common practice in Thailand of making students do hundreds of squats as punishment.
The school has been instructed to investigate the incident and take disciplinary action if the teacher is found guilty of misconduct. The student’s family reportedly do not intend to take legal action.
Vocabulary
- cell (noun): the smallest unit of living matter that can exist on its own. All plants and animals are made up of cells - เซลล์, หน่วยพื้นฐานของสิ่งมีชีวิต
- criticised: receiving words of disapproval over something that you have supposedly done wrong - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า
- dialysis (noun): a process for separating substances from a liquid, especially for taking waste substances out of the blood of people with damaged kidneys - การบวนการกรองของเสียจากเลือดของคนไข้
- disciplinary action: punishment of people who do not obey the rules - การลงโทษเนื่องจากการฝ่าฝืนวินัย หรือระเบียบ
- harsh: strict, unkind and often unfair - อย่างรุนแรง
- initially: at first - ในเบื้องต้น
- kidney: one of the two organs in your body that clean your blood and remove waste - ไต
- misconduct: unacceptable or bad behaviour by someone in a position of authority or responsibility - การประพฤติผิด
- muscle (noun): a piece of body tissue that you contract and relax in order to move a particular part of the body; the tissue that forms the muscles of the body - กล้ามเนื้อ
- punishment: an act or a way of punishing somebody - การลงโทษ
- squat (verb): to get in crouching or near-sitting position - นั่งยองๆ
- urine: liquid waste passed from your body - น้ำปัสสาวะ