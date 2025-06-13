Passenger hits head on road after cop pulls over motorcycle

A screenshot from dashcam footage showing a police officer attempting to stop a motorcycle rider in Bangkok. (Screenshot from Vutichai Kunpipat's Facebook)

An incident on Thursday involving a police officer and a motorcycle rider has sparked public debate in Thailand, following the release of dashcam footage showing a young female passenger being thrown from a motorcycle and hitting her head on the road.

The incident happened near the MBK shopping centre in Bangkok. A video posted on Facebook captures the moment a police officer ran into the path of a motorcycle attempting a U-turn. As the officer reached out to stop the vehicle, he reportedly grabbed the motorcycle, pulling the female passenger from the rear seat.

This caused the bike to lose balance, and the passenger was seen hitting her head forcefully on the road before lying motionless.

The incident is believed to be linked to the passenger not wearing a helmet.

Public opinion has been divided following the incident. Critics argue that the police officer’s actions were excessive and dangerous. Others defend the officer, maintaining that he was enforcing the law and that the rider, who appeared to be violating traffic rules, should be held responsible.

According to local reports, the officer involved in the incident has since apologised to the injured passenger, whose condition is not serious.