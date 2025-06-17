Foreigners arrested at illegal casino hotel in Pattaya
published : 17 Jun 2025 at 13:25
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
At least 20 foreigners were arrested in Pattaya when police raided an eight-storey hotel that had been converted into a casino centre.
The raid at 11.30pm on Monday was prompted by Pattaya police reports of foreigners gambling in the Antai Holiday Hotel in Bang Lamung district.
Police reported a stream of foreigners entering and leaving the hotel at night.
The hotel occupies the eight-storey building, with Thai employees working in the reception area on the first floor.
The casino was operating on the second floor, police said. Gambling supplies, including poker cards and chips, were seized.
The third to seventh floors were still hotel rooms.
Police caught six Chinese nationals working at computers on the top floor. An examination of the equipment revealed they were sending ransomware links to companies in China.
At least 20 foreigners were arrested during the raid, mostly Chinese but also Vietnamese, Singaporean, Cambodian and Myanma, according to police.
Vocabulary
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- raid (noun): using force or legal authority to enter a place suddenly in order to arrest people or search for something such as illegal weapons or drugs - การเข้าตรวจค้น
- ransomware (noun): a type of harmful software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid. -
- seize (verb): to take control of by force or official power - ยึกครอง
- stream (noun): a continuous flow of something, e.g., liquid, gas, inflormation or even people - การไหลต่อเนื่อง, กระแส