All Bangkok workers to get B400 minimum wage from July 1
published : 18 Jun 2025 at 07:44
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
An increase in the daily minimum wage to 400 baht for all workers in Bangkok will take effect on July 1.
The 400-baht minimum rate will also apply to workers in most hotels and entertainment venues nationwide. Previously, it was limited to major tourist provinces and to upmarket hotels.
The current minimum wage in the capital and surrounding provinces is 372 baht a day. Elsewhere, rates range from 337 to 380 baht depending on the province. A 400-baht rate applies only in Phuket, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Koh Samui.
A two-thirds majority of national wage committee members backed the increases on Tuesday.
The 400-baht daily wage would apply nationwide to selected businesses including two-star hotels and above, or those with over 50 rooms or a restaurant.
It would also cover entertainment venues nationwide.
Pending cabinet approval, the proposal is expected to benefit about 700,000 workers nationwide.
To help business operators, the Ministry of Labour has made 30 billion baht available for soft loans.
Vocabulary
- back: to support - ให้การสนับสนุน
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- capital: the most important town or city of a country, usually where the central government operates from - เมืองหลวง
- majority: more than 50 percent of a group - เสียงส่วนใหญ่
- minimum wage: the lowest wage, daily or hourly, allowed by law - ค่าจ้างขั้นต่ำ
- pending: waiting to be dealt with, settled or completed - ยังค้างอยู่, ซึ่งยังไม่จบสิ้น, อยู่ในระหว่าง
- proposal: a plan or suggestion for a group to consider - ข้อเสนอ
- soft loan: a loan with a very low rate of interest - เงินกู้ดอกเบี้ยต่ำ
- upmarket: designed for people who have a lot of money - มีราคาแพง สำหรับคนมีรายได้สูง