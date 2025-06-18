All Bangkok workers to get B400 minimum wage from July 1

A waitress waits on a table at a restaurant in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

An increase in the daily minimum wage to 400 baht for all workers in Bangkok will take effect on July 1.

The 400-baht minimum rate will also apply to workers in most hotels and entertainment venues nationwide. Previously, it was limited to major tourist provinces and to upmarket hotels.

The current minimum wage in the capital and surrounding provinces is 372 baht a day. Elsewhere, rates range from 337 to 380 baht depending on the province. A 400-baht rate applies only in Phuket, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Koh Samui.

A two-thirds majority of national wage committee members backed the increases on Tuesday.

The 400-baht daily wage would apply nationwide to selected businesses including two-star hotels and above, or those with over 50 rooms or a restaurant.

It would also cover entertainment venues nationwide.

Pending cabinet approval, the proposal is expected to benefit about 700,000 workers nationwide.

To help business operators, the Ministry of Labour has made 30 billion baht available for soft loans.