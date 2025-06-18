Teacher commits suicide over extra work

Anusara "Mut" Chuanram, a 39-year-old teacher in Buri Ram province who committed suicide on Monday morning, overwhelmed by the pressure of being forced to also manage the school's finances. (screenshot)

A 39-year-old teacher committed suicide at her home in Buri Ram, leaving a note saying she was overwhelmed by the pressures placed on her at work.

The woman's body was found by neighbours and reported to police about 8am on Monday.

She was Anusara Chuanram, 39, known as Mut, and lived in Chamni district.

Anusara was an English teacher at a local school in the northeastern province.

Police found a five-page letter next to her body.

The first four pages had messages to Anusara's parents and an older sister, including parting words to take care of her 10-year-old daughter.

The letter’s last page was about her problems at work.

“June 16, at 1am, I decided to leave this world due to physical and mental fatigue caused by an overload of work problems involving accounting and finance that I could not resolve,” Mut wrote.

“However, I was not the only one responsible for these problems. There is also the ineffective, systemised working process within the school.”

She said the work of managing the school's finances was dumped on her and she had no help from anyone. It had caused her health problems for some time.

She had decided to take her own life because of "a colleague who always assigns the work but refuses to be involved when found out".

“To the Ministry of Education, please show sympathy for teachers ...don’t make them work this hard and risk their life like this,” the 39-year-old teacher ended the letter.

The education ministry said it was considering allocating a budget for the hiring of extra staff, so teachers could concentrate on their job, without the demands of extra work.