Fishbone stuck in woman's throat exits through her neck
published : 19 Jun 2025 at 07:14
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A woman suffered a highly unusual injury when a fishbone stuck in her throat eventually emerged through the side of her neck before it was surgically removed.
The woman's husband, Suriyan Bubpha-art, 43, shared the experience on Facebook. His 45-year-old wife required surgery to remove the large fish bone, nearly 2 centimetres long.
He said his wife had eaten a bowl of fish soup, unaware that the belly meat contained sharp bones. She spooned it into her mouth, swallowed and immediately felt a pain in her throat.
She swallowed more food to try to dislodge the bone. When that failed, she tried using her finger, pressing on the affected area deep inside her mouth.
It forced the bone deeper into her flesh, causing inflammation.
She went to a hospital, where doctors could not find the bone via X-ray and assumed it had passed through her system. Over the following two weeks her symptoms worsened.
Finally, the bone emerged through the skin on her neck, Mr Suriyan said.
He rushed her to a hospital in Phetchabun province, where X-rays confirmed the presence of the fishbone. She underwent immediate surgery and the bone was removed.
Vocabulary
- bone (noun): the hard inner structure of the body - กระดูก
- dislodge (verb): to force or knock something out of its position - ทำให้หลุดจากที่, ทำให้เคลื่อน, เอาออกจากที่เดิม
- emerge: to come out of - ออกจาก
- flesh (noun): the skin of the human body - ผิวเนื้อของคน
- inflammation: a red, painful and often swollen area in or on a part of your body - การอักเสบ
- presence: the fact of being in a particular place, thing or situation - การเข้าร่วม, การมีอยู่
- surgery: medical treatment in which a doctor cuts open someone’s body - การทำศัลยกรรม
- swallow: to make food or drink go from your mouth down through your throat and into your stomach - กลืน
- symptoms (noun): signs that someone has an illness - อาการ
- throat: the area at the back of your mouth and inside your neck - ช่องคอ
- worsen (verb): to get worse, to make worse - เลวลง, แย่ลง, ทรุดลง