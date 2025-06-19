Fishbone stuck in woman's throat exits through her neck

The fishbone, emerging from the woman's neck. (Photo: สุริยันต์ บุบผาอาจ Facebook)

A woman suffered a highly unusual injury when a fishbone stuck in her throat eventually emerged through the side of her neck before it was surgically removed.

The woman's husband, Suriyan Bubpha-art, 43, shared the experience on Facebook. His 45-year-old wife required surgery to remove the large fish bone, nearly 2 centimetres long.

He said his wife had eaten a bowl of fish soup, unaware that the belly meat contained sharp bones. She spooned it into her mouth, swallowed and immediately felt a pain in her throat.

She swallowed more food to try to dislodge the bone. When that failed, she tried using her finger, pressing on the affected area deep inside her mouth.

It forced the bone deeper into her flesh, causing inflammation.

She went to a hospital, where doctors could not find the bone via X-ray and assumed it had passed through her system. Over the following two weeks her symptoms worsened.

Finally, the bone emerged through the skin on her neck, Mr Suriyan said.

He rushed her to a hospital in Phetchabun province, where X-rays confirmed the presence of the fishbone. She underwent immediate surgery and the bone was removed.