Police raid friends playing innocent board game at home

published : 19 Jun 2025 at 07:55
A group of friends playing an innocent board game at home were shocked when police burst in and tried to arrest them for gambling.
Police had apparently been called by a neighbour who saw them seated closely together, cards in their hands, and assumed they were gambling.
A TikTok user shared security camera footage showing the group playing a board game that involved cards at a home in Saraburi. The room was brightly lit and clearly visible from outside. There was no attempt to hide what they were doing.
When police arrived at the door, entered and began arresting them, they were shocked. The friends quickly explained that they were playing an ordinary board game, a family game, and not gambling.
It took time, but the police were finally convinced and left - without taking any prisoners.
Vocabulary
- assume: to accept something to be true without question or proof - ทึกทักเอา, คิดว่าเป็นจริง,
- board games (noun): games played on a board, often using dice and small pieces that are moved around - การละเล่นบนกระดาน
- convince: to make somebody/yourself believe that something is true; to persuade somebody to do something - ทำให้เชื่อ, ทำให้แน่ใจ, ชักจูง
- footage: film of a particular subject or event - ฟิลม์หรือคลิปภาพยนตร์
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- innocent: harmless; not intended to hurt anyone - ไม่มีพิษมีภัย
- ordinary: not unusual or different in any way - ธรรมดา, ปกติ
- prisoner: a person who is kept in prison as a punishment, or while they are waiting for trial - นักโทษ
- raid: to use force to enter a place suddenly in order to arrest people or search for something such as illegal weapons or drugs - บุกเข้าจับ, เข้าตรวจค้น
- visible: able to be seen - ที่มองเห็นได้
