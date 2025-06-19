Police raid friends playing innocent board game at home

Police raid a group of friends playing a family board game at home in Saraburi, wrongfully accusing them of gambling (Photo: TikTok @nnannthc)

A group of friends playing an innocent board game at home were shocked when police burst in and tried to arrest them for gambling.

Police had apparently been called by a neighbour who saw them seated closely together, cards in their hands, and assumed they were gambling.

A TikTok user shared security camera footage showing the group playing a board game that involved cards at a home in Saraburi. The room was brightly lit and clearly visible from outside. There was no attempt to hide what they were doing.

When police arrived at the door, entered and began arresting them, they were shocked. The friends quickly explained that they were playing an ordinary board game, a family game, and not gambling.

It took time, but the police were finally convinced and left - without taking any prisoners.