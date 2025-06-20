Cannabis becoming a turn-off for Phuket tourism

Phuket deputy governor Adul Chuthong (centre) chairs a meeting called to address concerns about cannabis at Phuket city hall on Thursday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Businesses in Phuket say widespread use of cannabis on the southern tourist island — home to 1,500 weed shops — has started to have a negative impact on tourism in Thailand.

Local officials met with private sector representatives on Thursday, after public complaints about recreational cannabis use in tourist areas such as Patong.

Phuket residents say many tourist families avoid some areas due to cannabis smoke and sales of cannabis-mixed food such as cookies, brownies and jelly, which could be harmful to children if consumed.

Police said that they have found and arrested many shop operators selling weed without proper permits.

The Phuket Tourist Association said tour agents in many countries have told its members that Thailand is now associated with high use of cannabis, which is not desired by family travellers.

The private sector proposed that authorities improve control of the plant by limiting the number of spots for using cannabis.

According to the provincial public health office, there are 1,495 cannabis shops in Phuket — 752 in Muang district, 520 in Kathu district and 223 in Thalang district.

Thailand was the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis in 2022 but has so far struggled to control its use.