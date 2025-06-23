Thai army closes a border crossing with Cambodia
published : 23 Jun 2025 at 07:07
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The commander of Thailand's Second Army Region has closed the Chong Sai Taku border crossing with Cambodia in Buri Ram.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang gave an order to close the temporary border crossing on Saturday.
Earlier the Chong Sai Taku border crossing had been opened daily to allow border trade, investments and tourism.
The border conflict with Cambodia has been escalating since Cambodian troops entered Thailand’s Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani province in April. The incursion led to the construction of a Cambodian military base where Cambodian soldiers opened fire at the Thai soldiers who approached on May 28.
Then Cambodia brought four disputed areas including Chong Bok to the International Court of Justice.
Thailand later restricted the opening hours of border crossings with Cambodia, apparently to affect the operations of Cambodia's entertainment venues and casinos near the border.
Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen repeatedly demanded the restoration of normal opening hours for the border crossings with Thailand – as heard in a leaked and controversial phone call recording with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Vocabulary
- base: a place where an army, a navy, etc. operates from - ฐานทัพ, ฐานที่มั่น
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- conflict: an angry disagreement between people or groups - ความขัดแย้ง
- controversial: causing disagreement or disapproval - ซึ่งก่อให้เกิดการโต้แย้ง
- disputed area: an area claimed by two or more countries, groups or people - พื้นที่ที่เป็นกรณีพิพาท
- incursion (noun): the sudden appearance of something in a particular area of activity that is either not expected or not wanted - การบุกรุก, การรุกล้ำ
- leak: telling private or secret information to journalists or to the public - การเปิดเผยความลับ
- restoration (noun): a return to a previous state or condition - การกลับสู่สภาพปกติ
- Senate: one of the two groups of politicians who make laws in some countries, for example in the US, Australia, Canada and Thailand - วุฒิสภา
- temporary: done or used for only a limited period of time, i.e., not permanent - ชั่วคราว
- trade: the buying and selling of goods and services - การค้าขาย