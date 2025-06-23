Phuket burglar hits four luxury villas in one night
published : 23 Jun 2025 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Puriward Sinthopnumchai
Police in Phuket are hunting a burglar who broke into four luxury villas in a single night, stealing valuables worth over 2 million baht in Thalang district.
Security video shared online shows a man dressed in black climbing the wall of a villa in Ban Yamu on the evening of June 17.
The video, recorded around 7.45pm, captures the suspect walking along the wall before jumping into the property. He then broke into four villas, stealing branded handbags, luxury watches and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The stolen items belonged to both the villa owners and tourists staying at the properties.
Police have identified clues from the vehicle used in the escape and believe the suspect is a foreign national. They are now working to find him and recover the stolen goods.
The incident has raised concerns among residents and tourists in the area, prompting calls for increased security measures at high-end accommodations across the island.
Vocabulary
- break into: enter by using force -
- burglar: someone who enters a building illegally in order to steal things - ผู้ร้ายย่องเบา, คนลักขโมยของ,
- climb: go up, rise, ascend - ขึ้น
- high-end: expensive and of high quality; having a lot of money to spend - มีคุณภาพ
- luxury: the best and most expensive of something - ที่หรูหรา
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- property: a building or buildings and the surrounding land - อสังหาริมทรัพย์
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- undisclosed: not reported publicly - ไม่เปิดเผย
- valuables: small possessions that are worth a lot of money, for example jewellery - ของล้ำค่า
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ
- villa: a house usually in the countryside or near the sea - บ้านพักตากอากาศ, บ้านพักของเศรษฐีในชนบท