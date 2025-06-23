Phuket burglar hits four luxury villas in one night

Security video shows a black-clad burglar preparing to scale the wall of a luxury villa development in Thalang district of Phuket. (Photo: Screenshot)

Police in Phuket are hunting a burglar who broke into four luxury villas in a single night, stealing valuables worth over 2 million baht in Thalang district.

Security video shared online shows a man dressed in black climbing the wall of a villa in Ban Yamu on the evening of June 17.

The video, recorded around 7.45pm, captures the suspect walking along the wall before jumping into the property. He then broke into four villas, stealing branded handbags, luxury watches and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The stolen items belonged to both the villa owners and tourists staying at the properties.

Police have identified clues from the vehicle used in the escape and believe the suspect is a foreign national. They are now working to find him and recover the stolen goods.

The incident has raised concerns among residents and tourists in the area, prompting calls for increased security measures at high-end accommodations across the island.