Dutch man found dead in Ayutthaya hotel room

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station received a report of a foreign man found dead in a hotel room on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook ตำรวจภูธรจังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา)

A 54-year-old Dutch man was found dead in a hotel room in Thailand's Ayutthaya province on Sunday afternoon, with police investigating the possibility of suicide or murder.

Police were alerted at around 1pm on Sunday by hotel staff after the man failed to check out as scheduled. Upon entering the room with a spare key, a housekeeper discovered the body lying on the floor beside the bed. The dead man was wearing only shorts and there were blood stains on the bed and in the bathtub.

Police found a deep wound on the man's left wrist and a knife in the bathtub, which was half-filled with blood-tinged water. Authorities estimate the man had been dead for six to seven hours before being discovered.

The victim was identified as Ronald Delft, a Dutch citizen who had been staying at the hotel alone for three days.

Inside the room, police found bottles of alcohol and a handwritten note in English with the contact details of his brother and the Dutch embassy.

Initial police assessments suggest the man may have been suffering from stress and harmed himself. However, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of murder and are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the exact cause of death.