US visa applicants must make social media accounts public
published : 24 Jun 2025 at 07:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Applicants for three types of non-immigrant visas to the United States must set their social media accounts to public mode as part of the submission process, the US embassy in Thailand said on Monday.
"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law," the embassy said on its social media outlets.
The F visa is for students, M for vocational students, including those attending training in the US, and J classification is for visitors on exchange programmes.
Applicants for these three types have to strictly follow six steps, starting with receiving acceptance to a programme at a US institution and the final step an interview at the embassy, according to the embassy's website.
Vocabulary
- effective: officially begun to be used ; to take effect - มีผล
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- exchange (noun): giving one thing and getting another - การแลกเปลี่ยน
- immediately (adv): happening right after something else with no delay; right away - ทันที
- immigrant: a person who has come to a different country in order to live there permanently - ผู้อพยพ, คนย้ายถิ่น
- institution (noun): a large and important organization, such as a university or bank - สถาบัน
- public: open to people in general; intended to be seen or heard by people in general - อย่างเปิดเผยให้รู้
- vetting: examining something or someone carefully to make certain that they are acceptable or suitable - ตรวจสอบ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- vocational students: students attending a school which provided the skills necessary for particular jobs - นักเรียนอาชีวศึกษา