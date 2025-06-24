Taiwanese man arrested in Pattaya with drugs and weapons

Police arrested a Taiwanese man in Pattaya after he allegedly attacked his neighbours’ condo doors with a baseball bat while under the influence of drugs. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A Taiwanese man was arrested in Pattaya after he allegedly attacked his neighbours’ condo doors with a baseball bat while under the influence of drugs, sparking panic among residents. Police discovered drugs and weapons in his room.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when police responded to reports of a foreign man behaving violently at a condominium in Jomtien. The suspect was said to be using a baseball bat to hit doors of neighbouring units, causing fear and disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, identified as Mr Chen, 22, inside his condo with a 25-year-old Thai woman. He appeared to be drunk and agitated.

A search of the room found 6.56 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, eight mobile phones, two bullets, nine baseball bats, two metal rods and two stun guns.

Investigators revealed that Mr Chen frequently hired sex workers and used drugs in his condo. He also posted videos of drug transactions and encounters with sex workers on social media.

Mr Chen admitted to using crystal meth for over a year, claiming he bought it from local youths. He said the baseball bats were for exercise and the bullets were taken from a shooting range as souvenirs.

The Thai woman, identified only as Ms A, confessed to being hired by Mr Chen on three occasions, each lasting around six hours, during which they used drugs together.