Time bomb found in car heading to Phuket

The black Honda City in which police found an improvised time bomb. (Photo: Phuket Information Centre)

Two men were arrested after police found a homemade time bomb in their car at a checkpoint in Phangnga province early Tuesday morning. They were heading to Phuket.

The black Honda City was stopped by police about 3.30am at a checkpoint in front of the Phang Nga city hall.

A search of the car found what was initially thought to be a homemade bomb.

It comprised a digital timer attached to a printed circuit inside a plastic bag, and an amount of gunpowder. It was hidden among their belongings on the back seat.

Two men, aged 29 and 37, were detained. Police said they were from Pattani province.

During questioning the men said they were hired about 7pm on Monday to take turns driving the car from Songkhla. Their employer provided a smartphone and a pocket wi-fi with a destination in Phuket pinned on the GPS.

The bomb was safely removed for further examination. The investigation was continuing, police said.

The commander of Police Region 8 told an afternoon press conference the object is still under examination, and has not been confirmed to be explosive.