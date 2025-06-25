Order signed on need for doctor’s prescription for cannabis
published : 25 Jun 2025 at 07:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday he had signed an order restricting cannabis use to strictly medical purposes.
People wanting to buy cannabis would in future have to present a doctor’s prescription and a medical certificate detailing their condition, Mr Somsak said.
He did not say when the regulation would take effect.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine said there would be a grace period before changes come into effect, so people could prepare for it.
Mr Somsak confirmed that cannabis will be reclassified as a narcotic in the near future.
Regarding licences for new cannabis businesses, a new regulation will be introduced that will require each shop to have a medical professional and monthly inspections. Shops found in breach of the requirement twice will lose their licence, Mr Somsak said.
Vocabulary
- breach (noun): a failure to follow a law or rule - การละเมิดกฎหมาย, การละเมิดกฎข้อบังคับ
- cannabis (noun): marijuana; a drug made from the dried leaves and flowers or resin of the hemp plant, which is smoked or eaten and which gives the user a feeling of being relaxed. Use of the drug is illegal in many countries. - กัญชา
- certificate: an official document or record stating that particular facts are true - ประกาศนียบัตร เกียรติบัตร
- condition: the physical state of a person, animal, thing or place - สภาพ
- grace period (noun): an extra period of time before something must be done; an extra period of time someone is given before they have to make a payment, and are penalized if they are not - ระยะผ่อนผัน
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- narcotic: an illegal drug such as heroin, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine - ยาเสพย์ติด
- order (noun): something that somebody is told to do by somebody in authority - คำสั่ง
- prescription: an official piece of paper on which a doctor writes the type of medicine you should have, and which enables you to get it from a chemist's shop/drugstore - ใบสั่งยา
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ