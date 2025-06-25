Drunk Turkish teen assaults Thai woman after rejection
published : 25 Jun 2025 at 12:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Turkish teenager was arrested early Tuesday morning after assaulting a Thai woman near Khao San Road in Bangkok following a drunken outburst over a lost passport.
It happened around 5am when the 18-year-old man, reportedly drunk and agitated, approached a group of Thai women waiting for a Grab ride home.
After one of the women declined his flirtation he left, but soon returned to confront them, claiming his passport and money were missing. The situation escalated when he allegedly struck one of the women on the shoulder, prompting her to retaliate, leading to a fight.
Bystanders, including a tuk-tuk driver, intervened to protect the woman and stop her alleged attacker. Police arrived and took the suspect into custody to calm him down and begin legal proceedings.
According to eyewitnesses, the man had been seen wandering out of Khao San Road, shouting loudly about his missing passport and money before attacking the woman. He was reportedly involved in other altercations in the area, including the alleged stabbing of a foreign woman.
Police confirmed the suspect was Turkish. His expired passport was later found by a taxi driver and handed in to police.
Vocabulary
- agitated (adj): anxious and nervous - ปั่นป่วน, กระวนกระวายใจ, ตื่นเต้น
- altercation: a noisy argument or disagreement - การทุ่มเถียง, การทะเลาะวิวาท
- assault: attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- bystander: a person who is standing near and watching something that is happening but is not taking part in it - ผู้เห็นเหตุการณ์, ผู้สังเกตการณ์
- confront: to face, meet or deal with a difficult person, group or situation - เผชิญหน้า
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- decline (verb): to say politely that you will not accept something, do something, or say something - ปฏิเสธ, ปฏิเสธที่จะทำ
- flirt (verb): to say things to a girl or guy you are interested in to make them like you or love you and become your girlfriend or boyfriend - จีบ
- intervene: to become involved in a situation in order to try to stop or change it - แทรกแซง
- rejection: when someone refuses to accept, use or believe someone or something - การปฏิเสธ
- retaliate: to do something harmful or unpleasant to someone because they have done something harmful or unpleasant to you - ตอบโต้ แก้แค้น
- stab: to kill or hurt someone by pushing a knife or other sharp object into their body - แทงด้วยอาวุธ