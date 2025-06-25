Drunk Turkish teen assaults Thai woman after rejection

A drunk Turkish man, angry about a lost passport, tried to flirt with a Thai woman, was rejected and assaulted her while she was waiting for a ride home. (Photo: Screenshot)

A Turkish teenager was arrested early Tuesday morning after assaulting a Thai woman near Khao San Road in Bangkok following a drunken outburst over a lost passport.

It happened around 5am when the 18-year-old man, reportedly drunk and agitated, approached a group of Thai women waiting for a Grab ride home.

After one of the women declined his flirtation he left, but soon returned to confront them, claiming his passport and money were missing. The situation escalated when he allegedly struck one of the women on the shoulder, prompting her to retaliate, leading to a fight.

Bystanders, including a tuk-tuk driver, intervened to protect the woman and stop her alleged attacker. Police arrived and took the suspect into custody to calm him down and begin legal proceedings.

According to eyewitnesses, the man had been seen wandering out of Khao San Road, shouting loudly about his missing passport and money before attacking the woman. He was reportedly involved in other altercations in the area, including the alleged stabbing of a foreign woman.

Police confirmed the suspect was Turkish. His expired passport was later found by a taxi driver and handed in to police.