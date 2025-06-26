New cannabis controls ban most smoking in shops
published : 26 Jun 2025 at 07:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The public health minister's new regulation on the sale and use of cannabis products includes a ban on smoking inside cannabis shops unless under medical supervision.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed the new regulation on Tuesday. All consumer purchases will require a medical prescription.
The new controls will take effect a day after they are published in the Royal Gazette.
The order requires all parties wanting to study, export, sell or process cannabis buds for commercial purposes to have the proper licences.
The new regulation bans the sale of cannabis for smoking in cannabis business premises, unless under the supervision of professionals with relevant medical certificates, for the treatment of their patients who have prescriptions.
The amount of cannabis sold is limited to 30 days’ use.
The new order bans the sale of cannabis products through vending machines, electronic channels and computer networks. It also bans their advertising on all channels.
Vocabulary
- bud (n): a small part of a plant that develops into a flower or leaf -
- certificate: an official document or record stating that particular facts are true - หนังสือรับรอง
- consumer: someone who buys and uses goods and services - ผู้บริโภค
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- premises: the buildings and land that a business or organisation uses - ที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้าง
- prescription: an official piece of paper on which a doctor writes the type of medicine you should have, and which enables you to get it from a chemist's shop/drugstore - ใบสั่งยา
- purchase: the process of buying something - การซื้อ
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
- royal gazette: a royal publication begun in 1858 by King Mongkut (Rama IV) as the official way of announcing news laws, decrees, ministerial proclamations, etc. - ราชกิจจานุเบกษา
- supervision: the process of making sure that something is being done properly - การควบคุมดูแล การตรวจตรา