New cannabis controls ban most smoking in shops

A health official checks products and licences at a cannabis shop on Khao San Road, Bangkok, in 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The public health minister's new regulation on the sale and use of cannabis products includes a ban on smoking inside cannabis shops unless under medical supervision.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed the new regulation on Tuesday. All consumer purchases will require a medical prescription.

The new controls will take effect a day after they are published in the Royal Gazette.

The order requires all parties wanting to study, export, sell or process cannabis buds for commercial purposes to have the proper licences.

The new regulation bans the sale of cannabis for smoking in cannabis business premises, unless under the supervision of professionals with relevant medical certificates, for the treatment of their patients who have prescriptions.

The amount of cannabis sold is limited to 30 days’ use.

The new order bans the sale of cannabis products through vending machines, electronic channels and computer networks. It also bans their advertising on all channels.