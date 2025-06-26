5 universities join 'Times' top 100 list

Five Thai universities have made it into the top 100 of the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

Five Thai universities have secured spots in the Top 100 of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, which evaluated institutions based on their contributions to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some 77 Thai institutions joined this year's rankings, which assessed 2,526 universities across 130 countries.

The five best-performing Thai entrants are Chulalongkorn University and Chiang Mai University, both ranked 44th; Mahidol University and Thammasat University, tied at 64th; and Walailak University, which placed 93rd.

Several other Thai universities made strong showings in the 101st–200th range, including the Asian Institute of Technology, Kasetsart University, Khon Kaen University, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi and Prince of Songkhla University.

Each was assessed across a range of SDGs. Walailak University earned global recognition as the top university in the category of gender equality, while Mahidol University placed third globally in the category of good health and well-being.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Rajabhat University has this year shown an outstanding performance in the area of Partnerships for the Goals, significantly advancing in the global rankings, from below 1,500 in 2024 to the 401–600 range in 2025.