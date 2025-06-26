Woman arrested for online sex videos

A police investigator questions the suspect after her arrest on charges of selling sex videos by subscription online. (Photo: ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง Facebook page)

Police have arrested a woman in connection with an online sex video subscription service she had been operating for three years with turnover of millions of baht.

The arrest took place at a building in Ayutthaya.

Investigators on social media found a woman soliciting members of the public to access explicit content through a paid subscription service.

The woman, identified only as Chulalak, charged 199 baht per month for membership or a one-time payment of 499 baht for unlimited access to videos and images featuring herself, her boyfriend and other participants in intimate activities.

The content was distributed through social media applications and X accounts, with the suspect actively promoting the material to potential subscribers. Once customers expressed interest, they were invited to join private groups where the explicit content was shared.

Police obtained a search warrant for Ms Chulalak’s residence after identifying her as the owner of the X account and administrator of the private groups.

During the search, officers discovered two mobile phones used to operate the X accounts and bank accounts registered in the woman’s name for receiving subscription payments.

Police said she confessed to all charges, admitting to having operated the service for three years with revenue reaching millions of baht.