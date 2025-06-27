Passengers advised to arrive early at Phuket airport after security heightened

Passengers using Phuket airport are advised to arrive early as authorities have tightened security measures. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Passengers are recommended to get to Phuket airport early from Friday as it has tightened security measures after defusing an explosive device hidden on its premises.

The airport on Friday advised travellers to allow at least two hours for their trip to and other processes at the airport.

The recommendation was issued after bomb experts successfully destroyed an explosive device found in a motorcycle on Wednesday night. They also defused two more at Promthep Cape and Patong beach.

All motorcycles left abandoned for an unusually long period of time at the airport have been moved to Sakhu police station and the owners have to show to police the vehicle registration book and identification card to collect their motorcycles.

The operations in Phuket followed confessions made by two suspects who were arrested in Phangnga province on Tuesday. The two live in Pattani province.

Security authorities on Thursday raided four locations in Pattani after a clip in the mobile phone of one of the suspects showed he had practiced shooting in an orchard.