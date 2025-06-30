Indian tourist robbed by woman in Pattaya

Security camera footage shows a woman suspected of stealing money from an Indian tourist in Pattaya late Saturday night. (Photo supplied by Muang Pattaya police)

A 45-year-old Indian tourist was left shocked and penniless late Saturday night after a woman he invited back to his hotel room allegedly stole his cash.

An Indian national identified only as Sudip filed a theft report with police early Sunday morning following the incident at a hotel in Pattaya.

According to Mr Sudip’s statement, he met a Thai woman while walking along the beach late Saturday night. After reaching an agreement, he invited her back to his hotel room. However, before any intimate activity took place, he stepped into the bathroom — only to emerge moments later to discover that the woman had vanished, along with his cash.

The stolen items included 5,000 baht and 30,000 Indian rupees (about 11.000 baht).

Police investigators have collected the hotel’s CCTV footage, which captured clear images of the woman, and are working to identify and catch her.