Indian tourist robbed by woman in Pattaya
published : 30 Jun 2025 at 07:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A 45-year-old Indian tourist was left shocked and penniless late Saturday night after a woman he invited back to his hotel room allegedly stole his cash.
An Indian national identified only as Sudip filed a theft report with police early Sunday morning following the incident at a hotel in Pattaya.
According to Mr Sudip’s statement, he met a Thai woman while walking along the beach late Saturday night. After reaching an agreement, he invited her back to his hotel room. However, before any intimate activity took place, he stepped into the bathroom — only to emerge moments later to discover that the woman had vanished, along with his cash.
The stolen items included 5,000 baht and 30,000 Indian rupees (about 11.000 baht).
Police investigators have collected the hotel’s CCTV footage, which captured clear images of the woman, and are working to identify and catch her.
Vocabulary
- agreement (noun): an arrangement, a promise or a contract made with somebody - ข้อตกลง, คำสัญญา
- emerge: to come out of - ออกจาก
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- intimate (adj): private and personal, often in a sexual way - ส่วนตัว (ทางเพศ), ที่เป็นส่วนตัว
- statement: a formal written/spoken account of events that a person who has seen a crime or who has been accused of a crime gives to the police - คำให้การ
- theft (noun): (the act of) dishonestly taking something which belongs to someone else and keeping it - การลักขโมย
- vanish: to disappear or stop being present or existing, especially in a sudden, surprising way - หายไป