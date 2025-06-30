Govt confirms hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak

The Department of Disease Control has confirmed that Thailand is facing an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), a highly contagious viral disease primarily affecting children under the age of five.

The rise in cases coincides with the early arrival of the rainy season this year, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksa-anurak said. It brings cooler temperatures and increased humidity -- conditions that are ideal for HFMD transmission.

A total of 21,315 cases were reported between Jan 1 and June 25. This comprises 15,753 cases in children under 4 years old; 4,658 cases in children aged 5–9; and 544 cases in children aged 10–14.

Mr Anukul said HFMD transmission happens through contact with nasal or throat liquid, saliva, blisters or contaminated surfaces and personal items.

Common symptoms include mouth sores inside the cheeks and on the tongue. In infants, the symptoms include refusal to nurse, poor appetite, excessive drooling or irritability. There will also be red rashes or small blisters on the palms, soles and body.