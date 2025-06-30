Snakes on a plane from Thailand bound for India, again
published : 30 Jun 2025 at 13:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: AFP
Indian customs officers in Mumbai said they have stopped a plane passenger arriving from Thailand with a cargo of live snakes, the third such seizure this month.
"Customs officers... foiled yet another wildlife smuggling attempt, 16 live snakes... seized from passenger returning from Thailand," said customs officers in Mumbai airport.
The passenger, who arrived on Sunday, has been arrested.
The live snakes included reptiles often sold in the pet trade, and were largely non-venomous, or with venom too weak to affect people.
In early June, customs officers stopped a passenger smuggling dozens of venomous vipers, also arriving from Thailand.
Days later, officers stopped another traveller carrying 100 creatures including lizards, sunbirds and tree-climbing possums.
Wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, which battles the smuggling of wild animals and plants, has warned of a "very troubling" trend in trafficking driven by the exotic pet trade.
More than 7,000 animals, dead and alive, have been seized along the Thailand-India air route in the last 3.5 years, it said.
Vocabulary
- cargo: things that are being sent by ship, plane, train or truck - สินค้าที่บรรทุกและจัดส่งโดยเรือ เครื่องบินหรือรถไฟ
- exotic: interesting or exciting because of being unusual or not familiar - ผิดธรรมดา,ประหลาด
- foil: to prevent something from succeeding - ขัดขวาง สกัดกั้น
- reptile: any animal that has cold blood and skin covered in scales, and that lays eggs, e.g., snakes, crocodiles, etc. - สัตว์เลื้อยคลาน
- seize (verb): to take something using force - ยึด, จับกุม
- seizure: the act of taking control of something, especially by using power or force - การบุกเข้ายึด
- smuggle: to take drugs, money, people, etc. to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า
- troubling: making somebody worried or upset - รบกวน, ก่อกวน
- venomous: producing venom (the poisonous liquid that some snakes, spiders, etc. produce when they bite or sting you) - มีพิษ