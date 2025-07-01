Bangkok building collapse tied to construction and design flaws
published : 1 Jul 2025 at 07:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Bloomberg News
Thai investigators concluded that flaws in the design and construction methods caused the collapse of a partially built Bangkok building that killed at least 89 people during the March 28 earthquake, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
An investigation by a government agency and three universities found that the elevator and stairwell walls were improperly designed and built, Ms Paetongtarn said.
She added that the quality of steel, concrete and other materials met required standards, disputing earlier reports that substandard steel bars had been used.
The 30-story building intended to house the State Audit Office was the only structure in the capital to collapse following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar.
Police have filed criminal charges against a prominent Thai construction tycoon and about a dozen others for negligence resulting in the collapse and loss of life.
The building was being constructed by ITD-CREC, a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway Number 10 Thailand Co.
Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, the project’s main contractor, was among more than a dozen executives, engineers, designers and supervisors who reported to police after a court issued arrest warrants.
Vocabulary
- agency (noun): a government department that provides a particular service - หน่วยงานราชการ
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- collapse: a situation in which something fails or stops existing - การพังทลาย
- flaw: a fault; something wrong with something - ข้อบกพร่อง
- improperly (adv): in a way that is not suited or appropriate to the situation - ไม่เหมาะสม ไม่สมควร
- joint venture: a business activity carried out by two or more companies or groups - การลงทุนร่วม
- negligence: when you do not give enough care or attention to someone or something - ความประมาท, ความไม่เอาใจใส่
- stairwell: the area containing the sets of stairs in a building form the bottom to the top level - ปล่องบันได
- standard: a (high) level of quality - มาตรฐาน
- structure: something large such as a building or a bridge that is built from different parts - โครงสร้าง
- substandard: not as good as you would normally expect, or not good enough to be accepted - ต่ำกว่ามาตราฐาน
- tycoon: a person who has succeeded in business or industry and has become very rich and powerful - นักธุรกิจที่ร่ำรวยและมีอิทธิพลมาก