Two arrested after B3.4m robbery at mall car park
published : 2 Jul 2025 at 07:21
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have arrested two of seven suspects in connection with a 3.4-million-baht robbery at a Bangkok shopping mall, where cash was taken from the victims during a bogus cryptocurrency exchange meeting.
The two men, identified only as said Sherpat, 25, and Nana, 31, were arrested at a hotel in Pathum Thani at 1am on Tuesday, police said.
They were suspected of arranging to exchange cryptocurrency with the three victims.
Police found 1.9 million baht in cash in the suspects’ room and believed the remaining cash was with the five other suspects at large.
Police found the gang had sold cryptocurrency to the victims twice before, for 200,000 and 300,000 baht respectively. The previous exchanges had taken place without a problem, so the victims decided to raise the third purchase to 3.4 million baht on Monday evening.
Both sides met at a coffee shop in the Central Ladprao shopping mall in Chatuchak district of Bangkok. Then the victims were brought to a car in the mall parking building. They were robbed by other men who threatened them in the car with knives. A victim told police some robbers claimed to also have guns. The robbery was at 7.44pm on Monday.
The gang then fled in a silver Honda Civic.
Police said the suspects in the case had long criminal records including theft, robbery, drug abuse and extortion.
The five suspects at large are men aged 26-43 years old. The oldest one is believed to be the gang leader, identified as Worawat aka Suea Poon.
Police said the gang reached victims through Facebook.
Vocabulary
- at large: not having been caught by the police - ลอยนวล, ยังไม่ถูกจับกุม
- cryptocurrency (noun): one of a number of currencies used as digital cash without involving the banking system -
- exchange (verb): to give one thing and get another - แลกเปลี่ยน
- extortion: the crime of trying to obtain something by force or threat - การขู่กรรโชก รีดไถ
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- purchase: the process of buying something - การซื้อ
- respectively: in the order in which they were mentioned - ตามลำดับ
- robbed: to have money stolen from you directly, with a person threatening you, hitting you or using a gun - การปล้น, การโจรกรรม
- robber: a person who steals from a person or place, especially using violence or threats - โจร, คนปล้น, คนชิงทรัพย์
- suspected: thought to have done something wrong - เป็นที่สงสัย
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย