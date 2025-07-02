Can a foreigner buy Thai lottery tickets?
published : 2 Jul 2025 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Patiparn Changpoo
Lottery ticket sellers are a familiar sight all over Thailand. And anyone - Thai or foreigner - can buy Thai lottery tickets — as long as they buy them from licensed vendors within Thailand. Here are some of the basics to know:
The Thai lottery is drawn on the 1st and 16th of every month, except on major Buddhist holidays, official public holidays, or in certain special circumstances. In December, there are typically three draws as a special case.
Each ticket costs 80 baht and tickets are sold in pairs. Every ticket carries a unique six-digit number, and each lottery set contains 1 million tickets.
What are the main prize tiers?
Thai lottery prizes are divided into several categories. In each lottery set, there are 14,168 winning tickets, with a total prize pool of 48 million baht. Here is a breakdown of the main prizes for matching six digits:
- First prize (1 winner): 6,000,000 baht
- Second prize (5 winners): 200,000 baht
- Third prize (10 winners): 80,000 baht
- Fourth prize (50 winners): 40,000 baht
- Fifth prize (100 winners): 20,000 baht
- Consolation prizes (2 winners) for numbers close to the first prize: 100,000 baht.
There are also smaller prizes based on the first and last digits of your ticket:
- First 3 digits (2,000 winners): 4,000 baht
- Last 3 digits (2,000 winners): 4,000 baht
- Last 2 digits (10,000 winners): 2,000 baht.
If you win: how to claim your prize
Foreigners can claim their winnings by presenting their passport or a government-issued ID, along with the winning ticket. Here’s what you need to know:
- Deadline: Prizes must be claimed within 2 years from the date of the draw.
- Where to claim: Major prizes can be claimed at the Government Lottery Office in Bangkok and smaller prizes may be claimed at regional lottery offices or at licensed lottery agents.
Taxes and fees
- Lottery winnings are subject to a 0.5% withholding tax in Thailand.
- Winners are also required to pay a stamp duty of 1 baht for every 200 baht (or part thereof) of prize money.
- Winners can choose to receive their prize in cash or via cheque (especially for larger amounts).
Vocabulary
- claim (verb): to get or win something - ได้มา, มีชัยชนะ
- consolation: something that makes you feel less unhappy or disappointed - การปลอบโยนปลอบขวัญ,ทำให้สบายใจ
- digit: any one of the ten numbers 0 to 9 - ตัวเลข (0 ถึง 9)
- draw: to choose a card or ticket, without seeing what is on it - จับ (ฉลาก)
- licensed: having an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - มีใบอนุญาต
- lottery: a way of raising money for a government, charity, etc. by selling tickets that have different numbers on them that people have chosen. Numbers are then chosen by chance and the people who have those numbers on their tickets win prizes - สลากกินแบ่ง, ล็อตเตอรี่
- lottery ticket: the piece of paper with a number on it that a person buys to play the lottery, hoping the number matches the drawn number - สลากกินแบ่ง
- prize: money or trophy given to someone who wins a competition - รางวัล
- stamp duty (n): a tax on legal documents -
- withholding tax: part of a person's salary or payment that an employer gives to the government as payment of that person's taxes - ภาษีหัก ณ ที่จ่าย; เป็นภาษีที่ผู้จ่ายต้องหักไว้จากยอดเงินที่เรียกเก็บ แล้วนำส่งให้กับกรมสรรพากร
