Student hit by bus while using zebra crossing
published : 3 Jul 2025 at 07:12
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A university student using a pedestrian crossing was run down by a bus on Sukhothai Road in Bangkok and the incident was recorded by surveillance camera footage and shared online.
Despite being thrown many metres by the impact, the young woman survived and is recovering in hospital.
The accident occurred about 5.24pm on June 26 near Vachiraphayaban intersection. The student is seen walking on the pedestrian crossing and emerging from between the stopped cars. A bus travelling rapidly in the outside lane hits her, causing her to be thrown into the air.
The video was posted on Facebook on Wednesday and quickly drew widespread attention.
Commenters expressed concern for the student’s well-being and accused the bus driver of reckless behaviour. Some accused the driver of travelling against the traffic flow in that lane.
Vocabulary
- accuse: to say that someone has done something wrong or committed a crime - กล่าวหา
- attention: interest, especially interest that the public has in a person, event, situation etc - ความสนใจ
- concern: interest or worry - ความสนใจ, ความกังวล
- emerge: to come out of - ออกจาก
- flow: (of a liquid) to move continuously in one direction - ไหล
- impact (noun): the force with which one object hits another - แรงกระแทก
- rapidly: happening quickly - อย่างรวดเร็ว
- reckless: not thinking about the possible bad effects of your actions - สะเพร่า
- well-being: the satisfactory state that someone or something should be in, that involves such things as being happy, healthy, and safe, and having enough money - ภาวะที่ปราศจากโรคภัยไข้เจ็บ
- zebra crossing: zebra crossing, pedestrian crossing, crosswalk - ทางม้าลาย, ทางขีดเส้นดำสลับขาว เป็นที่ให้คนเดินข้ามถนน