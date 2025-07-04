Man found dead after playing with cobra
published : 4 Jul 2025 at 07:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chakkrapan Natanri
A 28-year-old man from Chiang Rai was found dead in a hotel room in Khon Kaen early Thursday, with police suspecting he died from a cobra bite after playing with the snake.
Police received a report at 12.20am about a death at a hotel. Officers found the man lying dead on a bed in a ground-floor room.
An examination of the corpse revealed bite marks resembling those of a venomous snake on the victim’s right upper arm. Near the room’s entrance, officers discovered a white cloth bag containing a live cobra with its mouth tied shut. There were no signs of struggle.
Police found videos on the victim’s mobile phone showing him handling the cobra and playing with it. Investigations suggest the man may have been bitten by the cobra he was keeping as a pet, resulting in his death.
The incident highlights the dangers of keeping venomous snakes nearby, particularly cobras, which are among Thailand’s most deadly serpents.
Police are treating the case as an accidental death pending completion of the investigation and autopsy results.
Vocabulary
- autopsy: a medical examination of a dead person’s body to find out why they died - การชันสูตรศพ
- cobra: a poisonous African or Asian snake that spreads out the skin on its neck when it is angry - งูเห่า
- corpse: a dead body - ศพ
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something in order to discover who or what caused it or how it happened - การสอบสวน, การตรวจสอบหาข้อเท็จจริง
- pending: waiting to be dealt with, settled or completed - ยังค้างอยู่, ซึ่งยังไม่จบสิ้น, อยู่ในระหว่าง
- resemble (verb): to be like or look like someone or something else - มีลักษณะคล้ายกับ
- serpent: a snake, especially a large one - งูใหญ่
- struggle: a difficult fight or an attempt to defeat someone - การต่อสู้เพื่อความอยู่รอด
- venomous: producing venom (the poisonous liquid that some snakes, spiders, etc. produce when they bite or sting you) - มีพิษ
- Keywords
- Snake
- Cobra
- Death
- Police
- Investigation