Man found dead after playing with cobra

(Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

A 28-year-old man from Chiang Rai was found dead in a hotel room in Khon Kaen early Thursday, with police suspecting he died from a cobra bite after playing with the snake.

Police received a report at 12.20am about a death at a hotel. Officers found the man lying dead on a bed in a ground-floor room.

An examination of the corpse revealed bite marks resembling those of a venomous snake on the victim’s right upper arm. Near the room’s entrance, officers discovered a white cloth bag containing a live cobra with its mouth tied shut. There were no signs of struggle.

Police found videos on the victim’s mobile phone showing him handling the cobra and playing with it. Investigations suggest the man may have been bitten by the cobra he was keeping as a pet, resulting in his death.

The incident highlights the dangers of keeping venomous snakes nearby, particularly cobras, which are among Thailand’s most deadly serpents.

Police are treating the case as an accidental death pending completion of the investigation and autopsy results.