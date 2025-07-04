Red Bull family the richest in Thailand: Forbes
published : 4 Jul 2025 at 07:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Red Bull co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya is the richest person in Thailand this year with a net worth of US$44.5 billion, followed by the CP Group’s Chearavanont brothers with $35.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
The combined fortunes of the top three entrants on the list of Thailand’s 50 richest families rose more than 11% to $170.5 billion, Forbes said.
The wealth of the Yoovidhya family increased by $8.5 billion from last year, when they also topped the list. The 24% increase was fuelled by $12.9 billion (417 billion baht) in revenue last year on the sales of almost 13 billion cans of Red Bull worldwide.
The second-ranked Chearavanont brothers saw their net worth increase by 23% to $35.7 billion. They were followed by energy and telecoms tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi, who climbed to third place from fifth, with a net worth of $12 billion (389 billion baht), up 30% from the year before.
Beer, liquor and property tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhankdi, 81, slipped one place to fourth with $10.5 billion (340 billion baht).
The Chirathivat family, who derive most of their wealth from Central department stores and malls, were fifth with $8.6 billion (278 billion baht). That was down 13% from the year before.
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was in 11th position with $2.1 billion (68 billion baht).
Vocabulary
- derive: to come or develop from something - กลายมาจาก (ทางภาษาศาสตร์), ได้มาจาก, กำเนิดจาก
- entrant: a person who enters a race or a competition; a person that enters an exam - ผู้เข้าร่วมการแข่งขัน
- fortune: a large amount of money - เงินมากมาย
- liquor: strong alcoholic drink - สุราที่ได้จากการกลั่น
- net worth: the value of all your property, possessions, and money after you remove what you owe - มูลค่าของทรัพย์สินทั้งหมดหลังจากลบออกหนี้สิน
- tycoon: a person who has succeeded in business or industry and has become very rich and powerful - นักธุรกิจที่ร่ำรวยและมีอิทธิพลมาก
- wealth: a large amount of money, property, etc. that a person or country owns - ความมั่งคั่ง
- Keywords
- Thailand
- wealth
- Forbes
- billionaires