Red Bull family the richest in Thailand: Forbes

The net worth of Chalerm Yoovidhya and his family rose 24% this year to $44.5 billion as the energy drink Red Bull enjoyed another good year.

Red Bull co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya is the richest person in Thailand this year with a net worth of US$44.5 billion, followed by the CP Group’s Chearavanont brothers with $35.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

The combined fortunes of the top three entrants on the list of Thailand’s 50 richest families rose more than 11% to $170.5 billion, Forbes said.

The wealth of the Yoovidhya family increased by $8.5 billion from last year, when they also topped the list. The 24% increase was fuelled by $12.9 billion (417 billion baht) in revenue last year on the sales of almost 13 billion cans of Red Bull worldwide.

The second-ranked Chearavanont brothers saw their net worth increase by 23% to $35.7 billion. They were followed by energy and telecoms tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi, who climbed to third place from fifth, with a net worth of $12 billion (389 billion baht), up 30% from the year before.

Beer, liquor and property tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhankdi, 81, slipped one place to fourth with $10.5 billion (340 billion baht).

The Chirathivat family, who derive most of their wealth from Central department stores and malls, were fifth with $8.6 billion (278 billion baht). That was down 13% from the year before.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was in 11th position with $2.1 billion (68 billion baht).