Man arrested at airport for smuggling snakes in underwear

An official shows three ball pythons found hidden in a Sri Lankan man's underwear during a body search at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A Sri Lankan man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for attempting to smuggle wildlife out of the country after three ball pythons were found hidden in his underwear.

The Wildlife Crime Intelligence Centre said officials received intelligence on Tuesday that a Sri Lankan suspect, identified only as Sheehan, arrived in Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight at 12.06am.

Background checks showed that Mr Seehan had a record of trafficking various wildlife species. He had previously been arrested on wildlife charges in Colombo in 2024, the centre said.

The centre monitored the movements of the suspected wildlife smuggler.

On Wednesday, Mr Sheehan left his accommodation in a taxi at about 6pm and arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport at about 7pm. After he checked in, officials invited him for further inspection using AoT’s X-ray equipment. No illegal items were found.

Officials then asked for a body search that found three ball pythons hidden in his underwear.

The suspect was taken into custody. Authorities were expanding the investigation.