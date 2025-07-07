Chinese group flees Pattaya hotel after man’s fatal fall
published : 7 Jul 2025 at 07:39
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Police were hunting for a group of Chinese people who fled a Pattaya hotel with belongings and equipment, including computers, in several vehicles after a Chinese man fell to his death there on Friday afternoon.
It happened at a hotel in North Pattaya at 1.55pm on Friday. CCTV footage showed the Chinese man in a black shirt and shorts fall from the sixth floor.
Seconds later another man in a red shirt ran to the body. He stared at the body for less than a minute and ran back into the hotel.
At 2.06pm or about 10 minutes after the fall, CCTV footage showed a group of Chinese men and women rushed out from the hotel with belongings and equipment, including computers.
At 2.17pm six vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz car arrived at the hotel. Some Chinese people left the hotel with their computers in the vehicles. Others walked out of the hotel with rucksacks.
According to police sources, investigators were trying to locate the Chinese escapees from CCTV footage.
The dead Chinese man was identified as Liu Song, 24. He fell from the sixth floor of the hotel, where there are 16 rooms. Police found signs of urgent attempts to move out of the rooms.
Vocabulary
- belongings: the things you own - ข้าวของเครื่องใช้
- escapee (noun): a person who has escaped from somewhere - คนหลบหนี
- fatal: causing someone to die - ถึงตาย
- flee: to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger - หนี อพยพ
- footage: film of a particular subject or event - ฟิลม์หรือคลิปภาพยนตร์
- investigators (noun): people whose jobs are to officially find out the facts about something - ผู้สอบสวน, ผู้สำรวจ, ผู้ตรวจสอบ
- rucksack: a backpack; a bag that you carry on your back, used when you are walking long distances or travelling to several different places - กระเป๋าสะพายหลัง
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่ง
- stare: looking at someone or something very directly for a long time - การจ้อง
- urgent: needing to be dealt with immediately - ที่เร่งด่วน
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ