Chinese group flees Pattaya hotel after man’s fatal fall

A screenshot from CCTV footage shows a man falling onto the ground (in the red circle) at a hotel in North Pattaya on Friday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

Police were hunting for a group of Chinese people who fled a Pattaya hotel with belongings and equipment, including computers, in several vehicles after a Chinese man fell to his death there on Friday afternoon.

It happened at a hotel in North Pattaya at 1.55pm on Friday. CCTV footage showed the Chinese man in a black shirt and shorts fall from the sixth floor.

Seconds later another man in a red shirt ran to the body. He stared at the body for less than a minute and ran back into the hotel.

At 2.06pm or about 10 minutes after the fall, CCTV footage showed a group of Chinese men and women rushed out from the hotel with belongings and equipment, including computers.

At 2.17pm six vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz car arrived at the hotel. Some Chinese people left the hotel with their computers in the vehicles. Others walked out of the hotel with rucksacks.

According to police sources, investigators were trying to locate the Chinese escapees from CCTV footage.

The dead Chinese man was identified as Liu Song, 24. He fell from the sixth floor of the hotel, where there are 16 rooms. Police found signs of urgent attempts to move out of the rooms.