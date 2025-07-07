Flash flood warning issued for 33 provinces

Sandbags are put up in flood-prone areas in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on Friday. (Photo: Chiang Rai public relations office)

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent weather alert for 33 provinces, warning of flash floods, forest runoff, landslides and rising water levels in major rivers, particularly the Mekong, between July 6 and 12.

Authorities in high-risk areas will closely monitor local weather conditions, rainfall and water levels.

The warning follows forecasts from the National Water Resources Office issued on Friday, which predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many regions.

The assessments highlight elevated risks of flash floods and landslides, particularly in urban areas with poor drainage and in provinces along the Mekong River where changing water levels are expected.

Provinces requiring close monitoring are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak in the North; Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the Central and Eastern region; and Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket in the South.

Authorities are also monitoring rising water levels in low-lying areas and along the Ing and Sai rivers in Chiang Rai, where flash flooding may happen.

Provinces bordering the Mekong have also been told to prepare for rapid changes in river levels.