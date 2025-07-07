Minister sorry for spelling errors

Rinthipond: 'It was a speech-to-text error'

New Deputy Education Minister Asst Prof Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj has admitted to Thai spelling errors in at least one of her social media posts, pledging to improve and become a role model for young people.

The issue arose after the "kumthai" ("Thai Word") Facebook page highlighted several spelling errors in a social media post she wrote on the X platform in March.

"The first job for the new deputy education minister is to correctly use the Thai language," wrote the kumthai page. "This page is normally not the 'language police', but these errors are just too much."

Asst Prof Rinthipond on Friday admitted her mistakes. She said that some errors were due to automated speech-to-text conversion and her posting without a proper review.

She noted that even academics can make mistakes while promising to fix her errors. "From now on, such mistakes will not happen, because I want to be a good example for young people," she told the press.