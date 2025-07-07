Minister sorry for spelling errors
published : 7 Jul 2025 at 08:06
New Deputy Education Minister Asst Prof Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj has admitted to Thai spelling errors in at least one of her social media posts, pledging to improve and become a role model for young people.
The issue arose after the "kumthai" ("Thai Word") Facebook page highlighted several spelling errors in a social media post she wrote on the X platform in March.
"The first job for the new deputy education minister is to correctly use the Thai language," wrote the kumthai page. "This page is normally not the 'language police', but these errors are just too much."
Asst Prof Rinthipond on Friday admitted her mistakes. She said that some errors were due to automated speech-to-text conversion and her posting without a proper review.
She noted that even academics can make mistakes while promising to fix her errors. "From now on, such mistakes will not happen, because I want to be a good example for young people," she told the press.
Vocabulary
- academic: someone who teaches at a college, or who studies as part of their job - นักวิชาการ
- arise (past form: arose): to happen as a result of a particular situation - เกิดขึ้น
- automated (adj): done by machines or equipment instead of people - ปฏิบัติการหรือควบคุมโดยขบวนการอัตโนมัติ
- conversion (noun): the act or process of changing something from one form, use or system to another - การเปลี่ยนแปลง
- error (noun): a mistake, especially one that causes problems or affects the result of something - ข้อผิดพลาด,ความผิดพลาด
- pledge: to make a serious promise to do something - สัญญา
- role model (noun): someone/something whose behaviour/activity is considered to be a good example for other people to copy - ผู้ซึ่งมีลักษณะควรค่าแก่การเป็นแบบอย่างให้กับผู้อื่น