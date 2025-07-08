Malaysia now No.1 source of tourists in Thailand
published : 8 Jul 2025 at 08:00
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Narumon Kasemsuk
Malaysia has overtaken China as the largest inbound tourism market for Thailand in the first half of this year, while tourism operators say they have little hope that Asian markets will rise in the low season.
In the first six months, Thailand welcomed 16.6 million foreign arrivals, dipping 4.6% year-on-year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Only four markets had more than 1 million tourists for the period: Malaysia, China, India and Russia.
Malaysia posted 2.29 million arrivals and China 2.26 million, registering declines of 5.59% and 34.1% respectively, followed by the Indian market at 1.18 million arrivals, up 13.8%, and Russia at 1.03 million, a gain of 12.3%.
The Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation said the outlook in the third quarter would remain unchanged as the Chinese market might not significantly improve.
In the long run, the federation said Thailand still faces challenges based on its declining reputation among Chinese travellers, especially the perception that it no longer offers good value for money.
Many travellers have shifted to Vietnam, which is more competitive in terms of price, the federation said.
Vocabulary
- decline: to become less or worse - ลดลง
- dip: to go downwards or to a lower level - ตกลง, ลดลง
- federation: a large organisation made up of several smaller organisations or groups that share similar aims - สหพันธ์, สมาคม
- outlook: an idea about what a situation will be like in the future - อนาคตที่คาดหวังไว้, ทัศนคติ
- perception: (n) an idea, a belief or an image you have as a result of how you see or understand something -
- quarter (noun): three months of the year on the official calendar of the government or companies - ไตรมาส
- reputation: the opinion that people have about how good or bad someone or something is - ความนับหน้าถือตา
- respectively: in the order in which they were mentioned - ตามลำดับ
- value (noun): the quality of being useful or important - ประโยชน์, คุณค่า,คุณประโยชน์