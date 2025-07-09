Are you being overcharged by Thai motorcycle taxis?
published : 9 Jul 2025 at 07:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A motorcycle taxi is a fast, direct and sometimes exciting form of transport when navigating Bangkok’s heavy traffic. However, unlike the BTS or MRT with their fixed pricing, or metered taxis, motorcycle taxi fares can sometimes be unclear, leading to overcharging.
Motorcycle taxi stands often have price charts showing how much it costs from that stand to each popular destination. These charts are in Thai, so translation apps can be useful.
If no price is displayed, the safest approach is to ask for the fare before hopping on.
Legal Fare Structure
Ministry of Transport regulations specify rates for motorcycle taxis as follows:
- First 2 kilometres: Maximum 25 baht
- Distance up to 5km: First 2km charged at 25 baht, km 2-5 charged at maximum 5 baht per km
- Over 5-15km: Maximum 10 baht per km
- Over 15km: As agreed between driver and passenger
- Before service begins: If no agreement is reached beforehand, the rate from the first km to the end of service must not exceed 10 baht per km.
Calculating Your Fare
The online platform CheckVin enables users to calculate motorcycle taxi fares quickly by entering starting points and destinations. This can help you see if you’re being charged fairly before you travel.
As a general guide, short journeys within the same district typically cost 20-40 baht, while longer cross-district trips may range from 50-100 baht, depending on distance and traffic conditions.
What to Do If You're Overcharged
If passengers encounter unfair treatment when using motorcycle taxis, complaints can be made to the Department of Land Transport via the hotline 1584, available 24 hours a day.
Overcharging is an offence with a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht.
Vocabulary
- approach: a way of doing or dealing with something; a particular way of doing something or thinking about something - การจัดการกับปัญหา วิธีการทำให้ถึงจุดหมาย
- destination: the place where someone or something is going - จุดหมายปลายทาง
- exceed: to go beyond an official limit; to be greater than a number or amount - เกินปริมาณ
- fare: the money that you pay for a journey - ค่าโดยสาร
- fine: an amount of money that you have to pay because you have broken the law - ค่าปรับ
- overcharge (verb): to ask for too much money for the product or service you are selling - คิดเงินแพงเกินไป
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
- stand (noun): a place where taxis, buses, etc. park while they are waiting for passengers - ที่จอดรถ