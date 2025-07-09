Are you being overcharged by Thai motorcycle taxis?

Motorcycle taxis are commonly known in Thai as "win motosai".

A motorcycle taxi is a fast, direct and sometimes exciting form of transport when navigating Bangkok’s heavy traffic. However, unlike the BTS or MRT with their fixed pricing, or metered taxis, motorcycle taxi fares can sometimes be unclear, leading to overcharging.

Motorcycle taxi stands often have price charts showing how much it costs from that stand to each popular destination. These charts are in Thai, so translation apps can be useful.

If no price is displayed, the safest approach is to ask for the fare before hopping on.

Legal Fare Structure

Ministry of Transport regulations specify rates for motorcycle taxis as follows:

First 2 kilometres: Maximum 25 baht

Distance up to 5km: First 2km charged at 25 baht, km 2-5 charged at maximum 5 baht per km

Over 5-15km: Maximum 10 baht per km

Over 15km: As agreed between driver and passenger

Before service begins: If no agreement is reached beforehand, the rate from the first km to the end of service must not exceed 10 baht per km.

Calculating Your Fare

The online platform CheckVin enables users to calculate motorcycle taxi fares quickly by entering starting points and destinations. This can help you see if you’re being charged fairly before you travel.

As a general guide, short journeys within the same district typically cost 20-40 baht, while longer cross-district trips may range from 50-100 baht, depending on distance and traffic conditions.

What to Do If You're Overcharged

If passengers encounter unfair treatment when using motorcycle taxis, complaints can be made to the Department of Land Transport via the hotline 1584, available 24 hours a day.

Overcharging is an offence with a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht.