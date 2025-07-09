Waiting passenger beaten up by railway station guards

Railway officials give gift baskets to the beaten man's family at Surat Thani station on Monday. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand Public Relations Office)

A 57-year-old man was beaten by two security guards at a Surat Thani train station because he lay down and took a rest while waiting for a late-night train home.

The man suffered severe bruising and required four stitches for a cut in his head.

The security company that employed the guards has reportedly accepted responsibility and paid 60,000 baht compensation.

The injured man was identified as Yutthaphon.

Mr Yutthaphon had consumed a few drinks with dinner and was feeling sleepy. His train was not due until 1am, so he lay down for a rest, the report said.

Two security guards approached and told him he was not allowed to do that. An argument started and the two guards physically attacked the man, forcing him down onto the platform and beating him.

The man's family learned of the incident only the following day when they spoke with Mr Yutthaphon by video about 10am. They noticed his injuries and asked about them.

They then drove immediately to his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat, picked him up and returned him to Surat Thani for further medical treatment.

The family filed a complaint with police. Investigators were told the security cameras had malfunctioned and the incident went unrecorded.

The two guards have been suspended.

The local governor said he had ordered maintenance checks on security cameras at all train stations.