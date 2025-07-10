German arrested on Koh Phangan for fraud
published : 10 Jul 2025 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
A German man has been arrested on Koh Phangan for allegedly running a fraudulent investment scheme targeting investors in Australia.
Officers searched four locations on the popular tourist island on Tuesday.
They took David Guy Hamburger, 54, into custody.
Mr Hamburger was caught while riding a motorcycle near his residence.
The arresting team took the suspect back to his house and searched it. The officers seized assets worth more than 19 million baht, believed to have been acquired through fraudulent activities.
Upon inspecting his two laptops, police found scripted dialogue used to dupe investors in Australia into making fake stock investments, and detailed records of victims.
Police also searched three other premises linked to nominee companies allegedly set up by the man.
They were a law office, the Montana Realty real estate office—both on Koh Phangan—and a residence on Koh Samui in the name of his Thai wife.
Police said the action followed advice from Australian authorities that many people Australia had been tricked by online investment scam operated from Thailand.
Mr Hamburger had been living on Koh Phangan for over five years on a retirement visa. He had run several businesses, including a villa rental company, a construction firm and a restaurant.
Vocabulary
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- dialogue (noun): conversations between people talking in a movie, TV show or book, etc - การสนทนา
- dupe: to trick someone into believing something that is not true or into doing something that is stupid or illegal - หลอกลวง
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- fraudulent: dishonest and illegal - ซึ่งฉ้อโกง
- investors (noun): people or organisations that invest money, i.e., use money with the aim of making a profit from it, for example by buying property or buying shares in a company - นักลงทุน
- nominee: a legal arrangement whereby investments are held by a a person or company on behalf of the real owner - ผู้รับถือหุ้นให้บุคคลอื่นที่ไม่ต้องการจะเปิดเผยตัวตน
- premises: the buildings and land that a business or organisation uses - ที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้าง
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- seize assets: to officially take away things own by a person or organisation, e.g., money, equipment, property, etc. - ยึดหรืออายัดทรัพย์สิน
- stock (noun): a share that somebody has bought in a company or business - หุ้น, หุ้นทุน
- Keywords
- German
- investment
- scam
- fraud
- Australian
- arrest
- Koh Phangan
- Thailand
- tourism