Five tourists rescued from leaking tour boat off Phuket
published : 10 Jul 2025 at 12:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Five foreign tourists were safely rescued from a tour boat that began leaking during a return trip from a diving excursion off Phuket.
Personnel from the Khaimuk Tourist Assistance Centre were sent to help the passengers stranded following a mechanical failure on the tour boat Poseidon at about 4.50pm on Wednesday.
A dive tour operator had alerted the centre that the boat’s exhaust pipe had malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage while en route between Koh Yao and Koh Khieo.
A rescue team was immediately sent to the scene and evacuated all five foreign tourists. All were safely transported back to Chalong Pier without injury.
Crew members from the Mermaid, which was also in the area, managed to stop the leak. The Poseidon was then towed back to shore by the Andaman Pearl 3 and Mermaid boats.
Vocabulary
- evacuate: to leave a place because it is not safe - อพยพออกจากพื้นที่
- exhaust (noun): the waste gas from an engine, especially a car's, or the pipe the gas flows through - ควันท่อไอเสีย
- failure: the fact of something not working or stopping working -
- leak: (of a liquid or gas) flowing out of a hole or crack - การรั่วไหล
- malfunction (verb): to fail to work or operate correctly - ทำงานผิดปกติ
- mechanical: involving machinery or equipment that makes something operate, such as an engine -
- personnel: the people who are employed in a company, organization or one of the armed forces - บุคลากร, เจ้าหน้าที่, พนักงาน
- pipe (noun): a long tube used for carrying water, oil, gas, etc. from one place to another place - ท่อ
- stranded: left somewhere with no way of going anywhere else - ปล่อยเกาะ ถูกทิ้งไว้
- tow: to pull a vehicle or boat by fixing it to the back of a another vehicle or boat - ลากจูง
- Keywords
- Tour boat
- leak
- foreign tourists
- rescued
- Phuket